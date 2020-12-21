Future of Gatton park decided by council

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council has declared they will not allow the sale of the Rotary Park in Gatton after its potential buyer decided to look elsewhere for land.

Peace Lutheran Primary School and its outside of school hours care facility considered purchasing all or part of the Rotary Park to expand its premises.

In September, Peace Lutheran made an application to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council to potentially acquire the lot at 89 Spencer Street, Gatton.

At the ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, councillors discussed the application after consultation with the Rotary Club of Gatton and Lockyer Valley and decided the land is still required by the community for park purposes.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

A spokesman from the Rotary Club said the park is still used occasionally for members to meet.

The spokesman said the park project was completed by Rotary many years ago to enhance the area and to provide facilities for people in the town and for travellers that pass through the main road of Gatton.

The Rotary Club advised they are committed to retaining the facilities and would be disappointed if the resources and energy put into the land were lost.

The park which comprises a BBQ, shelter shed, play equipment, sporting equipment and open space may become a key area for recreation in town if other parks are lost to the planned Inland Rail project.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has discussed a plan to sell the Rotary Park at Gatton. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Council’s financial department advised at the ordinary meeting the fair value of the park assets as at June 30, 2020 was $128,972.42.

Peace Lutheran said they will consider other options for purchasing land.