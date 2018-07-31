Fury at gruesome MH370 theory

WHEN former Fox executive Darlene Lieblich Tipton lost her job 46 days after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished with 239 people on board, she was initially greeted with a mixture of sympathy and pity.

Ms Tipton claimed she had just been sacked as vice president of the network's standards and practices department for using her work email to organise a fundraiser for families of those on board.

The truth was far less noble. Ms Tipton had contacted Sarah Bajc, the girlfriend of American MH370 passenger Philip Wood, claiming she and her husband Ken Tipton had proof those on board were "alive".

In a series of increasingly bizarre emails, she claimed Ken had "visions" of passengers during a stint in hospital for spinal surgery. She promised to reveal the plane's location and raise millions for Ms Bajc on the condition she agreed to waive all future compensation claims.

Ms Bajc, an intelligent, rational person who has been interviewed by news.com.au in the past, was shocked by the approaches and alerted Fox, according to pilot and MH370 author Christine Negroni, who documented the bizarre episode in her blog.

Sarah Bajc and her partner of nine years, American Philip Wood, who was on board missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. Picture Facebook/Sarah.Bajc

Ms Bajc warned that someone "posing as a management person working for Fox, or at worst an actual management person at Fox who is capitalizing (sic) on her role with you" had contacted her with the strange claims, Ms Negroni recalled.

Fox responded by firing Ms Tipton, an Emmy award-winning network veteran of 24 years.

Veteran Fox news executive Darlene Tipton poses with an Emmy Award Picture: Supplied

Undeterred, Ms Tipton went ahead with several online fundraisers, including one called Finding Philip Wood which raised US$100,000 without the consent of his family or Ms Bajc or any indication as to what the money would be used for.

Now Ms Tipton is back with another money making scheme; she's crowd-funding to make a $US27million movie claiming MH370 was deliberately disappeared to cover up China's involvement in organ harvesting.

Ms Tipton claims the body parts were harvested from members of the Falun Gong group, which is outlawed in China where it's been labelled a 'cult', as part of an "on demand" organ transplant scheme for rich people.

To make matters worse, she has been using the publicity generated by the Malaysian Government's final report into the missing plane - which was released today - to spruik her movie, titled "Malaysia 370".

And it appears to be working. To date Ms Tipson has raised more than US$760,000 from well-meaning members of the public.

Darlene and Ken Tipton’s Malaysia 370 website has raised almost $US800,000 from public donations. Picture: Supplied

"Malaysia 370...exposes the horrific persecution of Falun Gong practitioners by the Chinese government and how it is inextricably tied to the missing aeroplane," she says of the film's synopsis.

"In China millions of Falun Gong prisoners of conscience have been arrested and sentenced to forced labour camps where tens of thousands have endured tortuous and barbaric harvesting of their organs while fully awake with no anaesthesia.

"Their organs are then transplanted into waiting patients, typically foreigners, who have paid high fees."

Ms Tipton cites a 2017 Vision Times article quoting exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, claiming "it backs up the information and cell phone video" from inside the missing plane.

She has also changed the story of her sacking to suit her new movie-making idea, now insisting Fox sacked her because it as afraid she would "jeopardise business relations and film financing operations with China".

Darlene’s husband Ken Tipton claimed to have had ‘visions’ of passengers on board MH370. Picture: Supplied

Not only does Ms Tipton repeat her outrageous claims about passengers being alive - she embellishes on them.

"Darlene Lieblich Tipton was a Vice President at Fox Cable Networks in Los Angeles," the website states.

"During this time, Darlene and a few others were at a private meeting to discuss the contents of a thumb drive. The drive contained detailed information and previously unseen video footage regarding the disappearance of Malaysia Flight #370.

"The information and cell phone video, some of which came from inside and outside the plane from March 8 - 12 of 2014 and some that was taken in a hospital, explained in detail what happened to Malaysia Flight #370, why it happened, and who was responsible.

"No one was more shocked than Darlene, and if she hadn't seen it herself she wouldn't have believed it," the website continues.

"She insisted that the information and footage should be released to the public as soon as possible, despite overwhelming pressure to keep the information confidential so as not to jeopardise business relations and film financing options with China.

"This was unacceptable to Darlene and she secretly made a copy of the thumb drive to be uploaded to YouTube. A few hours before the planned upload to YouTube and just short of 25 years at Fox, Darlene was fired."

The new fundraiser has not gone down well with MH370 watchers and investigators, with Ms Tipton coming under fire after spruiking her latest fundraiser on Twitter in the lead up to the release of Malaysia's so called final report into the missing aircraft.

The #Malaysia370 movie is dedicated to the heroic actions of the 239 passengers and crew on board #MH370. By telling their story, we hope to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of prisoners of conscience in China. Help us finish our film by visiting https://t.co/Tnd5NB6Z0E pic.twitter.com/hZnV7yjuj1 — Malaysia370 Film (@malaysia370film) July 26, 2018

Wait. The plane has not been found yet, and no one knows what happened that night to #MH370



I presume this is a work of fiction? There's no way of knowing what the passengers and crew did, or not do. — Edward Baker (@Edward_767) July 26, 2018

You are correct that the plane has not been found, however, it is not true that no one knows what happened. https://t.co/Tnd5NB6Z0E explains exactly how we came by the proof of what happened to #MH370 & why it is so important for us to release this film! — Malaysia370 Film (@malaysia370film) July 27, 2018

If you have relevant information that would help us find #MH370, disclose it. You don't need to raise money for your film to release whatever information you have. — Victor Iannello (@RadiantPhysics) July 27, 2018

"If you have relevant information that would help us find #MH370, disclose it," wrote Dr Victor Iannello, a member of the Independent Group of aviation experts who advised the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) during the first search.

"Wait, the plane has not been found yet and no one knows what happened that night to MH370," said former pilot Edward Baker.

"I presume this is a work of fiction? There's no way of knowing what the passengers and crew did, or did not do."

Wrote about this gal (Darlene Tipton) and her other money making #mh370 idea in 2014 https://t.co/LDO8kshrmJ — Christine Negroni (@cnegroni) July 28, 2018

News.com.au has contacted Ms Tipton for comment.