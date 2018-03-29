Menu
Login
News

Fury over mum’s birthday gift to daughter

A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.
A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.

A TEENAGER is copping it on social media for uploading photos of her lavish Sweet 16 birthday gift from her mother on Twitter.

The teen, identified on Twitter and Instagram only as "Destiny" and who is believed to live in Louisiana in the United States, posted a thank you to her mum on Twitter for her birthday present - a white Range Rover - only to spark a flood of comments online.

Twitter users replied calling the girl "spoiled" and saying she represented a generation of young people who don't understand the need to work hard in order to earn rewards.

Destiny replied saying she "hates negative people" and was "living my best life".

"I let whoever think whatever, imma just keep getting better," she wrote.

 

 

The vehicle is said to cost approximately AU$90,000. News.com.au has contacted Destiny for comment.

Topics:  birthday editors picks gift range rover sixteen

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners