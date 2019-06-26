Two arrested, charges laid in racing fraud investigation

MORE charges have been laid following an a year-long investigation into racing fraud.

Police arrested and charged a further two men with fraud last night following the 14-month long investigation by officers from the Queensland Racing Crime Squad.

The charges are the result of Operation Quebec Creed, an investigation into suspected doping practices by a network of people involved in the thoroughbred racing industry.

A 49-year-old man from Forestdale has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated fraud, and bailed to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 16, 2019.

A 41-year-old male from Lockyer Waters, has also been arrested with one count of aggravated fraud and bailed to appear at Gatton Magistrates Court on July 15, 2019.

It is alleged that both men enabled and facilitated the administration of unregistered horse supplements by a third party which resulted in dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit through thoroughbred race winnings.

These charges follow yesterday's arrest of a 28-year-old Toowoomba man.