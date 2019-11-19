Furry friends for police in need

FOR months, Glamorgan Vale QCWA members have been hard at work knitting together some very special gifts for children in need.

Last week, the group presented 54 comfort bears to Marburg Police Senior Constable Luke Matthews at the Glamorgan Vale Hall.

“The bears were hand knitted by members and are used by police for children in distress or in traumatic situations,” Colleen Phipps, the treasurer for the QCWA West Moreton Division, said.

“There were three QCWA Glamorgan Vale Branch members, and a sister of one of the branch members, who hand-knitted the bears.”

This is the second time the branch has carried out a project like this, having donated a basket of bears to the Marburg Police last year as well.

“As our branch is in the Marburg Police area it was decided to donate the bears to the Police at Marburg,” Colleen said.

“Next year we are considering donating bears to Lowood Police and the Lowood QAS.”