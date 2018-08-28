Furniture hurled through window in motel break-in

The window was allegedly smashed on Sunday morning.

A WOMAN who allegedly launched an outdoor chair through the window of a Warwick motel early on Sunday morning has been arrested on charges of wilful damage.

Police were called to a disturbance at the Buckaroo Motel at 1:30am on Sunday morning to find to find the window smashed.

The 37-year-old Lowood woman allegedly returned to the Buckaroo drunk to find she had locked herself out of her room.

Police allege the woman then picked up a chair and hurled it through the window and climbed into the room.

"The woman attended there drunk, found she had locked herself out of the room and picked up her chair and threw it through the window," Sergeant Ryan Harmer said.

She was arrested and charged for wilful damage and is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

The window has been temporarily sealed and Buckaroo Motel staff are reviewing CCTV footage from Saturday morning.

No one was harmed.

Police also dealt with two different people in relation to public nuisance incidents at the weekend.

Early on Saturday morning, a 32-year-old Warwick female was issued with a ticket for disorderly behaviour at the Warwick RSL around 1am.

A 32-year-old man from Warwick was arrested outside the Malthouse the following evening, just after midnight.

He was charged with public nuisance and is due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 26.