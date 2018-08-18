Disturbing foot fetish act at red light

The video has now gone viral. Picture: Facebook/ Humans of Bankstown

The video has now gone viral. Picture: Facebook/ Humans of Bankstown

IN SOME cities, traffic has become such a problem that residents are resorting to desperate measures to keep themselves entertained while they sit idling in their cars.

In an act that has shocked hundreds of thousands of as it is endlessly shared on social media, one Philadelphia couple may have taken that boredom-killing to a disturbing new level.

Filmed in Camden, in the city's east, and uploaded on to the Human of Bankstown Facebook page yesterday, the bizarre clip shows a middle-aged couple waiting at traffic lights.

However, the mundane scene becomes something entirely different when a quick-thinking smartphone cameraman in an adjacent car zooms in.

As the relaxed-looking woman leans back and casually checks her smartphone, her partner can be spotted furiously munching on her foot.

The stunned witnesses can be heard laughing hysterically as the grey-haired man continues to gag on his partner's extremity for a good 10 seconds.

However, it appears - from this fleeting glimpse - that the man's partner isn't quite into it as much as him.

As he frantically sucks on her toes, she appears nonplussed as she continues to check her smartphone.

At then end of the clip, the people filming decide it's time to intervene and call out to the passionate foot-eater.

"What are you doing?" yells the man behind the camera.

The couple briefly turns to face the camera. However, they don't say a word an nonchalantly drive away.

She doesn’t seem that into it. Picture: Facebook/ Humans of Bankstown

The shocking clip has now been viewed almost 500,000 times and thousands have commented on social media - expressing their confusion and disbelief.

"Thought he was eating a burrito for a second," wrote one confused Aussie commenter on the Humans of Bankstown page.

"Yuck! I will never understand why anyone has a foot fetish. feet are gross!" added another.