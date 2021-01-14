Furious driver attempts to mow down local man with his car

A verbal argument escalated to a dangerous point when a South Burnett local tried to run a man over. File Photo.

A man recalled diving to safety as a South Burnett man drove his car straight toward him, missing his body by 10 centimetres, a court heard.

Standing before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, the defendant, 30, pleaded guilty to five charges, including an assault occasioning bodily harm, contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated assault), the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, threatening violence, and a public nuisance.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi, the public nuisance charge dates back to March 3, 2020. The female victim, who is known to the defendant, had been driving along the Bunya Highway when she spotted him standing in the left hand lane at Wooroolin.

She pulled over and the defendant "gave her a mouth full", calling her a "bogan slut" and saying "if you call the cops I'll come find you, you f--king slut".

On March 16, 2020, the defendant contravened a domestic violence order while attending a property at Wilkesdale.

Sergeant Gangemi said the aggrieved had been driving the defendant home from Kingaroy Hospital at the time of the offending.

"He became agitated and there was an argument. He hit the victim in the upper arm and pulled her hair. The aggrieved pulled over to the side of the road due to the fear of having a crash," Sergeant Gangemi said.

The defendant then took the victim's phone and pulled her hair. On arriving back at the property, the defendant has shoulder barged the aggrieved causing her to lose her footing and fall over.

She suffered bruising to her upper arm, and bruising and lacerations to her elbow, knees and palms of her hands. She was 21 weeks pregnant with the defendant's child at the time.

At 4pm on April 3, 2020, a separate victim attended an address at Taabinga. When he arrived, the witness and defendant were standing outside the property.

"The victim asked the witness and defendant if the owners were home. The defendant told the victim 'there is no one here by that f--king name'," Sergeant Gangemi said.

"There was a further conversation between the victim and the witness, which was stopped by the defendant when he tossed himself in an aggressive manner at the victim."

The defendant returned to his vehicle to retrieve an aluminium handle baseball bat and walked toward the victim with the bat raised above his head yelling 'I'll fix you up c--t'."

"The victim, fearful, then went back to his vehicle to retrieve a crowbar to defend himself," Sergeant Gangemi said.

"The defendant returned to his vehicle, started it and drove towards the witness and the victim. The victim was forced to jump out of the path of the vehicle, which narrowly missed him by 10cm."

"He believed if he hadn't jumped out of the way he would have been hit. He said the defendant continued to drive around the yard, spinning his wheels and narrowly missing a tree, before driving away from the property."

The defendant was represented by Jay Rose of Rosegold Legal.

Referring the court to a letter received by Graham House Community Centre, Ms Rose said her client had successfully engaged with a range of material aimed at stopping the cycle of domestic violence, addressing nonviolence, negotiation, respect, support and trust etc.

"Your honour will see that not only did he complete the program, but on the reports of the counseller he engaged in it well. He seemed to be quite reflective and gained some insight from that course," Ms Rose said.

"That's cemented in the fact that he has not committed any further offences for a significant period of time."

With respect to his childhood, Ms Rose said her client was raised in an environment where he was exposed to domestic violence between his mother and father, who was an alcoholic.

He also suffers from Asperger's, emphysema, ADD and ADHD.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the charges the defendant pleaded guilty to are serious offences, including allegations of violence against his partner and other people.

For the assault occasioning bodily harm the defendant received a six month head sentence, which was suspended for a period of 18 months.

For all other offences committed he was sentenced to an 18 month period of probation.

For the dangerous drive he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for a six-month period.

Convictions were recorded.