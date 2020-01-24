Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roger Taylor’s funeral will be held tomorrow.
Roger Taylor’s funeral will be held tomorrow.
News

'Kind and generous': Funeral date set for Roger Taylor

Alexia Austin
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC funeral for Roger Taylor will be held tomorrow at Burstows in Ruthven St, starting from 11am.

Mr Taylor passed away peacefully on January 18, a week after being bitten by a snake at the family's Vale View property.

Owner of animal-care institution C and R Kennels and husband to Toowoomba Regional Council deputy mayor, Carol Taylor, Mr Taylor was remembered by many as a kind and generous man.

"We have been overwhelmed with support from people from every aspect of his life," Mr Taylor's son Michael Taylor said.

"We love him from our perspective, but it's been eye opening to see and hear the reasons why so many other people loved him."

The funeral, which is open to all, will be followed by a wake at the Toowoomba Turf Club at Clifford Park. The wake will start at 1.30pm with help from The Men of League.

Mr Taylor was a supporter of the Toowoomba Hospice and RACQ LifeFlight.

His family has now set up a fundraiser for these causes. Donations can be made to the link at bit.ly/2GcbfB4.

More Stories

Show More
community family local funeral
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        premium_icon 'Fed up': Dairy industry being used as a political football

        Politics Farmers are fed up with having the dairy industry treated like a political football: A letter from the Queensland Dairyfarmers’ Organisation president

        REVEALED: Where 1300+ drivers were snapped speeding

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where 1300+ drivers were snapped speeding

        News Too many drivers have been busted speeding on our busiest road

        Faith’s new leader brings plenty of experience and passion

        premium_icon Faith’s new leader brings plenty of experience and passion

        Education As students return to Faith Lutheran College, an unfamiliar face will be waiting to...

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Crime Police desperate to find the car that killed Julie Thomsen.