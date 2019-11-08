Menu
Funds raised for Brits attacked by shark

by Sonia Kohlbacher
8th Nov 2019 10:08 AM

TWO British tourists rushed to hospital after being mauled by a shark off the Queensland coast will soon lose their free medical treatment.

Strangers are pooling together donations online to cover the costs of treatment for Alistair Raddon, 28, and Danny Maggs, 22.

The pair were snorkelling in Hook Passage last week when a shark bit off Mr Raddon's foot before circling back to attack Mr Maggs.

About $9500 has been raised for the pair, who face the cost of ongoing treatment that has so far been covered by the federal government.

"The attack left Danny with severe lacerations and nerve damage to his lower right leg, and Ali's right foot was taken, with the potential need for further amputation," a fundraising page set up for the tourists says.

"We require assistance to alleviate physical pain and trauma of the incident and to do our best to ensure that both do not suffer further."

Mr Raddon is a vehicle engineering technical specialist from Southampton and Mr Maggs a gas engineer from Plymouth.

