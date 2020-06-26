Menu
BLACK SPOTS: The intersection of Rangeview Dr and Woodlands Rd will be widened.
Council News

Funds granted, Lockyer black spots set for upgrade

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
DRIVING conditions in two Lockyer Valley locations are set to improve after a cash boost has given the areas the go ahead for upgrades.

Problem areas in Gatton and Iredale were selected to receive a cut of funding under the Federal Government’s Black Spot Program 2020-21.

Spa Water Rd, Iredale will be widened to improve visibility for drivers.
The Woodlands Rd and Rangeview Drive intersection in Gatton will benefit, with widening planned on the eastern side of the intersection.

LOCAL NEWS: Car smashes through Lockyer house

In Iredale, Spa Water Rd will also be widened at the curve north of Gierkes Rd.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein said driver visibility would be improved.

Spa Water Rd, Iredale is one of two Lockyer Valley projects set for upgrades.
“Both locations were chosen as part of a proactive response to reduce the risk of future road incidents,” Cr Holstein said.

“They have both had issues with traffic crashes.”

LOCAL NEWS: Strange reasons Lockyer speeding cases will go to trial

Both projects have been scheduled for works this year.

Just two of seven locations the council requested funding for were approved.

The council declined to comment on the five locations not granted funding.

black spot funding dirt roads lockyer valley region road upgrade somerset region
