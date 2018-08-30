Menu
Lockyer Valley Relay for Life- MARIE Hauser, KAYTEE Johnson, GELNDA luck AND TRACEY Johnson mEG bOLTON
News

Fundraising target almost reached at Relay for Life

Meg Bolton
by
30th Aug 2018 3:09 PM

ABOUT 200 fundraisers braved a cool August night on Saturday as they walked to raise awareness and money to help those affected by cancer.

A row of tents lined one side of Gatton Showgrounds as participants settled in for the long haul, with most staying for the full 18 hours of the Relay for Life.

Lockyer Valley Relay for Life patron Jenny Ryan said she enjoyed the event for another year.

The 82-year-old said she would stay up all night to ensure everyone had a good time.

Bake stalls, games and raffles kept walkers occupied throughout the event, with teams raising money right until the end.

While the official fundraising total is still being confirmed, Lockyer Valley relay teams have already raised $28,769.14, which is 87 per cent of their total target.

The official total will be confirmed this week.

cancer cancer council fundraising jenny ryan lockyer valley relay for life
Gatton Star

