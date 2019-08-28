Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad
JUST over a month since the death of Gatton father Shaun Reina, the tragedy is still being felt by the community.
Despite the tragedy, his former work colleagues are rallying behind his family - organising a charity to support the Reinas.
On September 14, the Bardens team will host "An Evening for Shaun”, to raise funds to support the Reina family.
The night will be held at Cahill Park from 5pm, Saturday, September 14.
To pre-register for a bid-card, contact Michelle Huston on 0434 554 461 by September 13.