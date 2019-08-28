Menu
VALE: Barden Produce's Shaun Reina (left) is being remebered as a perfect human being. Bardens Produce is hosting a charity auction night to support the family, general manager Clem Hodgman said Shaun's death had left a huge hole for the whole community.
VALE: Barden Produce's Shaun Reina (left) is being remebered as a perfect human being. Bardens Produce is hosting a charity auction night to support the family, general manager Clem Hodgman said Shaun's death had left a huge hole for the whole community. Dominic Elsome
Fundraiser to support family of 'perfect' Gatton dad

Dominic Elsome
28th Aug 2019 7:38 PM

JUST over a month since the death of Gatton father Shaun Reina, the tragedy is still being felt by the community.

Despite the tragedy, his former work colleagues are rallying behind his family - organising a charity to support the Reinas.

On September 14, the Bardens team will host "An Evening for Shaun”, to raise funds to support the Reina family.

Shaun Reina with his wife and three children
Shaun Reina with his wife and three children Contributed

The night will be held at Cahill Park from 5pm, Saturday, September 14.

To pre-register for a bid-card, contact Michelle Huston on 0434 554 461 by September 13.

