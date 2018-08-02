Fundraiser crucial to keeping chaplains in place

IMPORTANT SUPPORT: Wendy Taylor, chaplain Rachael Willey and Sandy Green are getting ready for the Mayoral Gala Chaplaincy Dinner in August.

IMPORTANT SUPPORT: Wendy Taylor, chaplain Rachael Willey and Sandy Green are getting ready for the Mayoral Gala Chaplaincy Dinner in August. Lachlan McIvor

WITH no one else to turn to, it can often be a school chaplain who provides a sympathetic ear and a shoulder to cry on for students who are struggling.

Chaplaincy committees in the Lockyer Valley will combine for the first time this month in an effort to raise $25,000 to support chaplains' work in schools.

While they get some government funding, local chaplaincy committee members Sandy Green and Wendy Taylor said more money is needed to sustain the valuable work done in the two high schools and 16 primary schools in the region.

The Mayoral Gala Chaplaincy Dinner will be their biggest fundraiser of the year and they said it goes a long way towards keeping chaplains in Lockyer schools.

It will provide a welcome boost to someone like "chappy'' Rachael Willey, who works two days a week at Lockyer District High School.

"I like to describe (my role) as walking along a journey with students,” Mrs Willey said.

"Sometimes the journey might be playing soccer on the oval with them, sometimes it might be being there when they're ready to share about stuff that's going on at home.”

Chaplains like Mrs Willey provide an alternative figure for kids to lean on who aren't their teachers while also providing support to parents and families who might also be struggling.

"There's just no other go-to person, it just puts more pressure back on admin, it puts more pressure back on teachers,” she said.

"They don't have time to do that because of the pressures that they have.”

The event will be held on Saturday, August 25 at Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Cardiologist Dr Alan Henderson will be the guest speaker and the dinner will include an auction and other entertainment.

For more information or to buy tickets phone 5466 1804 or 0414 944 462.