Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann with Deputy Mayor Helen Brieschke.
Funding to help communities to bounce back

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Aug 2020 6:00 AM
A ROUND of funding is set to soften the economic impacts the coronavirus has had on the Somerset region.

Thanks to the $6.39 million in funding, projects throughout the area will get underway, including upgrades to footpaths, a new children’s playground, upgrades to sporting facilities and more.

The Somerset Regional Council received funding through the Queensland Government’s Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package and COVID-19 Work for Queensland Program.

SRC Mayor Graeme Lehmann said he welcomed the funding.

“It will assist our community respond and recover to the economic effects from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Cr Lehmann said.

COVID Works for Queensland funding (allocated $1.61 million):

  • Kilcoy CBD tourism – Mary Street footpath upgrade – $127,000
  • Toogoolawah CBD tourism – Gardner Street North footpath upgrade – $72,000
  • Esk CBD tourism – Ipswich Street footpath upgrade – $90,000
  • Lowood CBD tourism – Clarendon Street and James Street footpath upgrades – $356,000
  • Toogoolawah Children's Park new playground – $100,000
  • Toogoolawah tennis court new surface – $100,000
  • Kilcoy showground./ racecourse complex upgrades – $210,000
  • Kilcoy Aquatic Centre heating upgrade – $100,000
  • Fernvale Memorial Park/ CBD amenities upgrade – $120,000
  • Fernvale Sports Park enhancements – $335,000

Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package (allocated $2 million):

  • Fernvale Sports Park pipeline- new pipeline from Lowood to deliver treated wastewater for irrigation – $875,000 in State funding for an estimated project value of $1,483,200
  • LED Field Lighting- provision of upgraded field lighting at multiple sports fields across the region – $365,000
  • Fernvale Sports Park Lights- LED lights for sports park – $100,000
  • Rasmussen Road Mt Archer Roadwork- bitumen road surface installed to improve tourist experience in the area – $510,000

Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package (competitive funding of $2.78 million):

  • Brisbane Valley Rail Trail upgrades- improvements to surface and safety at several points on the trail to enhance tourist experience. State contribution of $1,082,457 for a total project value of $2.16M
  • Lowood-Minden Road Upgrade- widening a high traffic road at a key intersection to enhance safety and productivity. State contribution of $1,699,600 for a total project value of $3.4M

