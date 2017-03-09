31°
Funding to boost kitchen facilities for Lockyer veterans

Ali Kuchel
| 9th Mar 2017 10:14 AM
Federal Member Scott Buchholz speaks with the Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Veteran's Support Group.
Federal Member Scott Buchholz speaks with the Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Veteran's Support Group. Ali Kuchel

A FUNDING boost won't just provide a veterans group with a new kitchen, but an opportunity to provide cooking lessons for their members.

The Lockyer/Brisbane Valley Veterans Support Group received $34,237 through a Commonwealth grant and will put the funding towards new kitchen facilities at their Laidley base.

It means catering for weekly meetings and events can be done on site.

But the real bonus is the group will be able to provide cooking lessons to veterans from around the region.

Group president Geoff Curl said the new kitchen would ensure the meals for events were cooked properly in a good preparation area.

"It will also allow us to do cooking lessons, because a lot of our members are elderly and some are single men who have lost their wives,” Mr Curl said.

Veterans and their partners learn of the groups recent funding success to upgrade their club kitchen.
Veterans and their partners learn of the groups recent funding success to upgrade their club kitchen. Ali Kuchel

Looking after the welfare of veterans is the key objective for the volunteers at the support centre and the funding will aid in their work.

Grant Mullins is behind the pen and paper, writing applications for funding and said they didn't expect to receive such a large amount.

"We put in for two grants, this is the one that supports the nutritional side and the other one was a state government one to fence the area,” Mr Mullins said.

"We'll have a reasonably good facility by the time we've done all the work.

"It will be something we can be proud of, and we hope the community will be proud of.”

Visiting the support centre last month, Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said it was important to help the services, which support veterans and their families.

"We honour the service and sacrifice of the men and women who serve in defence of our country,” Mr Buchholz said.

"This funding will go along way to helping the hard working volunteers of the veterans support centre offer an even better service to local veterans.”

Centre volunteers are expecting the kitchen upgrades to commence shortly.

Gatton Star

Topics:  funding geoff curl lockyer veterans scott buchholz

