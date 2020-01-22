Funding to benefit farmers with access to advice workshop

GOOD NEWS: Lockyer Growers president Michael Sippel said the funding was a boost for the group and local farmers.

LOCKYER growers will gain valuable advice thanks to new funding for a local industry group.

Lockyer Valley Growers Inc was able to secure funding for workshops to benefit local farmers and other members, called ‘Breaking the Isolation’.

The funding is part of ARTC’s Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program, and Growers president Michael Sippel said it was boost for the group.

“Growers are doing it quite tough and still will do, and the employees too with the drought,” Mr Sippel said.

“It’s well needed in the community to run some workshops with our grower members.

“(We’re working to) get the right speaks to come in and talk about how to deal with different things.”

The workshops would focus on issues such as financial issues, depression and business decisions.

Inland Rail Director of Engagement, Environment and Property Rebecca Pickering said the program’s success along the whole rail corridor has provided a well-deserved funding boost to worthy initiatives which build community prosperity.

“Delivering Inland Rail is only possible in partnership with the communities in which we operate and supporting our communities’ sustainability is paramount,” Ms Pickering said.

“A key commitment of Inland Rail is to leave a positive legacy along the rail corridor and the Community Sponsorships and Donations program is just one example of how we seek to ensure regional communities benefit from this unique project.”

Michael Sippel said projects like Break the Isolation showed the need for industry groups like Lockyer Valley Growers.

“It’s very important to have a growers group just to help things like this,” he said.

“We’ll get another flood at some point and there’ll be growers looking to know how to get out of that one, so it’s important to have a grower group where farmers can talk.”