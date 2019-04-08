Menu
HELPING HAND: Ma Ma Creek Community Centre's Lynelle Brandt is delighted to receive a community grant. Meg Bolton
Funding cements a future for small town hall

Meg Bolton
8th Apr 2019 4:58 PM

A COMMUNITY centre is a staple for every country town and Ma Ma Creek is no exception.

For Ma Ma Creek Community Centre committee president Lynelle Brandt, the hall is the lifeblood of the community.

"The hall and the school make up Ma Ma Creek,” Miss Brandt said.

Acting as a place for meetings, celebrations and sombre occasions, Miss Brandt said the centre played a vital role for the community.

Last month, the hall was awarded more than $16,000 of funding under the Tackling Tough Times Together program.

Miss Brandt said the funding was instrumental in ensuring the centre was accessible and available to be used for events.

"We aren't funded by the council at all, we are 100 per cent owned by the community and run by the community,” she said.

About $13,000 of the funding will be used to cement a new driveway and the remaining money will go towards purchasing a fridge.

Miss Brandt said updating the driveway was essential to ensure the safety of patrons at the annual Ma Ma Creek exhibition in July.

The new driveway will be made from materials able to withstand drought conditions without cracking or moving.

