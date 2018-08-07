Funding boost a step towards water security

RESULT: Lockyer Water Users Forum members Gordon Van der Est and Greg Banff have a lot to smile about after the State Government announced $1.4million to develop a Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security business case.

THE region's irrigators are a step closer to water security, after the Queensland Government announced $1.4 million in funding to develop a Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security business case.

Lockyer Water Users Forum spokesperson Gordon Van der Est said it was a vital step to securing a constant water supply.

"It's huge for irrigators - it's security of water, security of investment, it will create new jobs,” Mr Van der Est said.

LWUF treasurer Greg Banff said the next step would be to complete the business base and associated studies.

"This has been what we've been working towards as a major milestone. Next step is to do the studies themselves,” Mr Banff said.

"This is the studies that we need to do to find out, who is serious about needing the extra water, the pipeline routes, how it will benefit the area and to answer all the questions that they may have in the city that will come up.”

The Queensland government has approved up to $1.9 million in grant funding for both the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley regional councils to mature infrastructure projects from promising ideas into solid proposals, under round two of the Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the two councils would share in the available $22 million.

"The interest from councils in the program has been significant,” Mr Dick said.

"For the local communities this means building strong local governments with vital investment in early stage planning for projects.”

Mr Van der Est said it was a positive step to see the government recognise the issues irrigators in the area were facing.

"It's really encouraging. We've been talking to them for years, and it's great to see that they've been listening. We just want to get on and do this.”

Mr Banff said getting this far with was a testament to hard work and team effort of all the groups involved.

"It's really because of the work of the group with the Somerset and Lockyer councils, QUU and vegie growers all together that we've been able to achieve this,” he said.

"It's a collaborative by name and by nature.”

He reminded everyone that it wasn't a done deal yet and more work was needed.

"Now is the time that they need to be involved in this process, especially irrigators and also businesses in town to put our case to the government,” he said.