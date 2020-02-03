Funding bid proves worthwhile gamble for community groups

Four Somerset community groups have fresh funds to support their planned projects for the new year.

FOUR community groups in the Somerset Region have claimed their share of more than $86,000 up for grabs in Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants.

“We have some excellent grant writers in the Somerset,” Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington said.

“I’d like to congratulate them on achieving a great range of grants for projects that will greatly benefit our community,”

The successful Somerset groups in Round 102 of the GCBF include:

Esk Bowls Club – for a water tank and equipment

Esk Jockey Club – to purchase a tractor

Kilcoy Motorcycle Club – to upgrade the canteen and install a grandstand shelter

Toogoolawah Bowls Club – to install a solar system

Mrs Frecklington encouraged local groups to consider applying for a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant to help achieve their goals for the year.

“These grants are now offered over five rounds per year and offer a significant opportunity for community groups to work on important projects,” she said.

“It’s important to note that there have been some recent changes to the Guidelines and groups should head the GCBF website to check these changes and ensure their applications meet all requirements.

The next Gambling Community Benefit Fund round closes on February 29.

To find out more, visit the Queensland Government website.

For those organisations looking for funding, this isn’t the only grant opportunity available to regional community groups.

Local councils also operate a Community Assistance Grants program.

In the last round in the Somerset, twelve community groups shared in over $20,000 worth of grants.

Applications for the next rounds of community assistance grants close on March 31 for the Lockyer, and April 24 for the Somerset.

For more information on the grants, consult the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Council websites.