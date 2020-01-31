FUNDING: 20 fire brigades to receive crucial funding

SOMERSET firefighting teams will benefit quicker, with local council fast tracking crucial payments.

The Somerset Regional Council is fast-tracking payments to local volunteer rural brigades, helping the brigades in its region.

The $106,000 contribution will support more than 20 volunteer brigades across the region, in the midst of one of the worst fire seasons on record.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the groups continued to provide a vital community service following the months of hot, dry weather.

“Council helps fund the local brigades following an annual request from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services,” Cr. Lehmann said.

“Payments are usually made after the release of rate notices however, in this case, council has fast tracked the process due to a busy fire season.”

He said it was important to acknowledge the difficult tasks volunteer fire brigades often faced.

“I thank and congratulate our rural fire volunteers for everything they do, often working in incredibly difficult and unforgiving circumstances.”

Dave Wandel, who accepted a cheque on behalf of the Somerset Rural Fire Brigade Local Area Finance Committee, said the money would directly benefit on-the-ground services.

“The levy covers things like operating costs and equipment maintenance – essential to the ongoing success of rural brigades like ours,” Mr Wandel said.

“The fact that council has fast tracked these payments shows how seriously they take the risk of fire, and also how much they value our volunteers.”

Mr Wandel said they were all extremely proud to support the Somerset community.

“At the end of the day it wouldn’t be possible without funding from the rural fire levy,” he said.