Fund-raising gets real at Gatton Coles for Teal Appeal

TEAL APPEAL: Gatton Coles team members Peetra Whiteby, Donna Steer, Mel Bishop and Karen Bates raise funds for ovarian Cancer, leading up to national Teal Ribbon Day on Wednesday, February 28

TEAL APPEAL: Gatton Coles team members Peetra Whiteby, Donna Steer, Mel Bishop and Karen Bates raise funds for ovarian Cancer, leading up to national Teal Ribbon Day on Wednesday, February 28 Francis Witsenhuysen

TEAM members of Gatton Coles are dressed in teal today to spread awareness and fund raise for ovarian cancer, a disease which is expected to affect 1,600 Australian women this year.

Store Support Manager Karen Bates said the cause was a special one for the team.

"The majority our team are women,” she said.

"At a guess I'd say 95 per cent are women, and we are often touched by women's health issues.

"It's great to raise more awareness surrounding it and I hope people get behind the appeal.”

In partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, Gatton shoppers can also support the cause at Coles throughout February by purchasing a $3 teal ribbon, or by simply placing a donation in the tins provided at the checkout.

Shoppers are also encouraged to get together to host an Afternoon Teal event to raise funds.

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer. Each day in Australia four women are diagnosed, and each day three women will die from the disease.

Ovarian Cancer Australia CEO Jane Hill emphasised the need to raise funds to enable increased awareness, support, advocacy and research.

"If diagnosed in its early stages, women have an 80 per cent chance of survival after five years,” Ms Hill said.

"Unfortunately, 75 per cent of women are diagnosed at an advanced stage where the cancer has spread and it is difficult to treat successfully.”

To find out more about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, treatment and support, visit www.ovariancancer.net.au