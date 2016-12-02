40°
News

Fund raising for a blood cancer cure

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 2nd Dec 2016 9:42 AM
GOOD CAUSE: Gayle Daetz draws the Team J and J quilt raffle with Robyn Poore and Kay McAfee at Gatton Plaza.
GOOD CAUSE: Gayle Daetz draws the Team J and J quilt raffle with Robyn Poore and Kay McAfee at Gatton Plaza. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OVER the last 17 years, Team J and J's Gayle Daetz has raised thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation.

And with the help of the community and the team's special quilt raffle, she's raised just a little more.

Over 1000 knitted crochet squares were donated to Team J and J to be stitched into beautiful throw rugs and quilts to be raffled off.

The famous quilt raffle was drawn last Thursday with Mr Trent Briggingshaw from Ipswich winning first prize.

From the raffle the team raised $700 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"This cause is so vital because it's raising money for the patients and their families who have been diagnosed with a blood cancer,” she said.

"I went through the whole experience with my son Jody 17 years ago and its painful to see people continuing to be diagnosed.

"But the advancement in treatment since then is incredible, and in a way I have contributed to that with all my fund raising over the years.”

Ms Daetz thanked the community for their support.

"Come down and see us at our stall at Gatton Plaza on the fourth Thursday of the month,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton gatton plaza leukaemia foundation of queensland team j and j

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fund raising for a blood cancer cure

Fund raising for a blood cancer cure

OVER the last 17 years, Team J and J's Gayle Daetz has raised thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Lockyer High students learning key tools for the future

RIGHT TRACK: Victoria Dimitrov from TAFE Queensland talking to Year 9 students from Lockyer District High School.

Two new initiatives are giving year nine students vital lessons.

Couple losing battle to keep hay worth $10,000

TIME TICKING: The bales of hay, owned by Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke, are set to be burned by council as soon as it is safe to do so.

Two Lockyer Valley residents could see $10,000 go up in smoke.

Jenkins climbs showjumping ladder

CLEAR ROUND: Stuart Jenkins and Fairview Aliquidam in action.

Stuart Jenkins claims World Cup Qualifier win

Local Partners

Fund raising for a blood cancer cure

OVER the last 17 years, Team J and J's Gayle Daetz has raised thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Esk Lions a 'lifeline' for community

HELPING HANDS: Esk Lions Club members have donated more than $17,000 to the community this year.

The Esk Lions have donated more than $17,000 to the community.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

JOSEPH Gordon-Levitt believes fame is "unhealthy" and admits he "feels bad" for keeping the idea of celebrity going.

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Style, Charm And Convenience

210 Perth Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 Offers over...

This lovely character home, circa 1910, is positioned on a large 733m² block in a tree lined street. The ambience of high ceilings and VJ walls blend beautifully...

Villa Oasis on Beautiful Campbell Street

2/218 Campbell Street, Newtown 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $325, 000

If location and convenience is what you are looking for then look no further! This perfectly positioned Unit in ever sought after Newtown ticks all the boxes.

First Home Buyers, Developers and Renovators - get excited!

83 John Street, Goombungee 4354

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

One of those elusive renovator's dreams which is so hard to find these days, this centrally located Goombungee home features spectacular scenic views from a huge...

ATTENTION POSITION BUYERS Value Packed Family Home Don&#39;t Miss This One!!!

8 Krefter Crescent, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 2 $459,000

With outstanding attention to detail and offering a location that is SIMPLY UNBEATABLE, you will be amazed by this value packed family home. Featuring 4 great...

Looking for a tree change? You&#39;ll find plenty of peace and space here on 3,075m2!

44 Kuhls Road, Highfields 4352

House 4 1 6 Interest Above...

Just two minutes to shops and schools yet worlds away in your country-style back yard is this enticing property. The home comprises four bedrooms (all with...

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

Lot 97 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Residential Land 0 0 $280,000

An opportunity exists NOW to purchase this block to build that dream home for the future on 776m2 of land in the Sorrento Estate. Great location; close to...

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

Lot 208 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Residential Land 0 0 $147,500

An opportunity exists NOW to purchase this block to build that dream home for the future on 280m2 of land in the Sorrento Estate. Great location; close to...

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

Lot 205 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Residential Land 0 0 $147,500

An opportunity exists NOW to purchase this block to build that dream home for the future on 303m2 of land in the Sorrento Estate. Great location; close to...

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

Lot 207 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Residential Land 0 0 $147,500

An opportunity exists NOW to purchase this block to build that dream home for the future on 303m2 of land in the Sorrento Estate. Great location; close to...

Expansive Lifestyle Property

7 Thyme Court, Preston 4352

House 8 3 4 $1,495,000

When approaching this residence with its clean lines and modern style you can’t help but feel enticed to what might lay beyond the double door front entrance. A...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!