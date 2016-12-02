Fund raising for a blood cancer cure

GOOD CAUSE: Gayle Daetz draws the Team J and J quilt raffle with Robyn Poore and Kay McAfee at Gatton Plaza.

OVER the last 17 years, Team J and J's Gayle Daetz has raised thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation.

And with the help of the community and the team's special quilt raffle, she's raised just a little more.

Over 1000 knitted crochet squares were donated to Team J and J to be stitched into beautiful throw rugs and quilts to be raffled off.

The famous quilt raffle was drawn last Thursday with Mr Trent Briggingshaw from Ipswich winning first prize.

From the raffle the team raised $700 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"This cause is so vital because it's raising money for the patients and their families who have been diagnosed with a blood cancer,” she said.

"I went through the whole experience with my son Jody 17 years ago and its painful to see people continuing to be diagnosed.

"But the advancement in treatment since then is incredible, and in a way I have contributed to that with all my fund raising over the years.”

Ms Daetz thanked the community for their support.

"Come down and see us at our stall at Gatton Plaza on the fourth Thursday of the month,” she said.