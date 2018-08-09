Fun things to see and do at the Ekka

Kids can get up close with a number of farmyard animals and give them lots of pats and cuddles.

ONE of southeast Queensland's favourite shows, the Ekka, is returning to the RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane this month.

With so much to see and do, we have broken down some of the best things to experience at this year's show, so you and your family can make the most of your day.

Tickets

For the first time in 15 years, the RNA has dropped the gate price of a family pass to just $80 - it's even cheaper if families buy online, with more discounts on offer through promotional codes.

They have also frozen the price of the combined adult and child pass and concession pass, plus they have dropped the price of a child's ticket by $1.

New $100 and $50 ride cards are available this year, with savings of up to 20 per cent.

The first ever 10-day pass has been introduced, allowing those who can't get enough of the show to visit for the equivalent of just $10 a day.

Ekka app

The new Ekka App is here to help you plan the perfect day at the show and pick your favourite showbags.

Connect the app to your My Ekka account to share your day with friends and store your Ekka tickets.

Once at the show, use the app to easily navigate around the grounds, activate augmented reality content and receive special offers.

Developed with Brisbane creative studio, Lightweave, the Ekka App is free and will be available from iTunes and Google Play.

Cattle judging has always been a favourite activity at the Ekka. Contributed

Day time entertainment

Sure to wow the crowds, new day time entertainment at Ekka this year includes:

Heritage Bank Racing Pigs - last seen at Ekka in 2015. These brave little piggies will fly through the sky, dive into a pool of water and race each other around a track.

Farmer Rob Show - teaching kids how to grow seedlings at home and what products can be recycled.

Praying mantis and beetle stilt walkers - that will bring nature to life as they dance, wander and tiptoe through the crowds on Gregory Terrace.

Dagwood Dog Eating Competition - that will see competitors hungry for a win, including Australia's No2 Ranked Pro Competitive Eater 'Hulk Smash Food' (aka Cal Stubbs), compete across amateur, professional and celebrity classes.

I-Sing Karaoke - performers will compete karaoke style in the Queensland state and national finals of the I-Sing Australia competition.

Line Dancing Hoedown - featuring social dancing, competition demonstrations, beginner workshops and the inaugural Queensland Club Challenge.

Queensland State Shearing and Wool Handling Championships - eight of the best sheep shearers and wool handlers will go head to head.

The equestrian activities always draw a big crowd. Contributed

20 free things to see at the Ekka

Watch the Opening Ceremony to be part of a tradition that has taken place since 1876.

Milk a cow at the Legendairy Milking Barn - guaranteed to be 'udderly amoosing'.

Marvel at 500 of the best of the best animals on show in the iconic Grand Parade.

Don't be sheepish - meet new farmyard friends at the RACQ Animal Nursery

Laugh, giggle and joke with the hilarious Crackup Sisters.

Try not to lose focus when you visit the visually stunning photography competition display.

See some frightfully fun scarecrows in the School Scarecrow Competition presented by Total Building Maintenance.

Say 'hay' to the horses in the Horse Breeds Expo.

See the clever canines in the Sheep Dog Trials.

Help the kids dig up and identify different vegetables in the Ag Hall - you'll be a-maize-d at what you find.

See the Woodchop and Sawing Competition in full swing when Australia versus New Zealand.

Test your drone pilot skills at Ace Aviation in the Technology Precinct.

Dance like you've never danced before at the Coca-Cola Dance Off with country singer Adam Brand.

See monster trucks compete in a 'wheely' exciting wheel standing competition during EkkaNITES, supported by RACQ LifeFlight.

Verse your friends in a virtual reality snowball fight at Snow Slingers created by Lightweave.

'Comet' visit the Cosmic Star Dome for a glimpse of the country night sky - it's out of this world!

Navigate your way out of the Sugarcane Maze.

See Ekka's own Bronco and Cowboy in full throttle, as they compete in an exciting Lowd V8 Ute challenge.

Cheer on the Lone Ranger and Tonto as they compete in a high speed time trial on horseback during EkkaNITES, supported by RACQ LifeFlight.

Watch budding florists create pedestal displays live on stage in the new Floristry Competition Mystery Box Challenge.

Strange but true

A key event at the first show in 1876 was a competition for the best sample of five tonne of manure, deodorised and prepared in the most economical form of use.