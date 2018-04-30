Fun in the sun for a good cause

GOOD CAUSE: There were more than 60 players at the Laidley Bowls Club today, raising funds for Brooke Kirkwood.

Dominic Elsome

PERFECT weather set the scene for a great day at Laidley Old Boys and Laidley Touch Bowls Morning, raising funds for Brooke Kirkwood.

The event was held at the Laidley Bowls Club and organised Laidley Rugby League Old Boys and Laidley Touch Association.

More than 60 players took to the green with organiser Dan Flanagan saying they raised several thousand dollars to support Ms Kirkwood, who is currently battling Leukaemia.

"We've got some fantastic people around here... they walked in and went straight to the ticket tables and didn't even look at what we had on the (raffle) tables, they just poured their money out - fantastic.”

Take a look at some of the photos from the day below: