Menu
Login
GOOD CAUSE: There were more than 60 players at the Laidley Bowls Club today, raising funds for Brooke Kirkwood.
GOOD CAUSE: There were more than 60 players at the Laidley Bowls Club today, raising funds for Brooke Kirkwood. Dominic Elsome
News

Fun in the sun for a good cause

29th Apr 2018 5:21 PM

PERFECT weather set the scene for a great day at Laidley Old Boys and Laidley Touch Bowls Morning, raising funds for Brooke Kirkwood.

The event was held at the Laidley Bowls Club and organised Laidley Rugby League Old Boys and Laidley Touch Association.

More than 60 players took to the green with organiser Dan Flanagan saying they raised several thousand dollars to support Ms Kirkwood, who is currently battling Leukaemia.

"We've got some fantastic people around here... they walked in and went straight to the ticket tables and didn't even look at what we had on the (raffle) tables, they just poured their money out - fantastic.”

Take a look at some of the photos from the day below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
laidley bowls club laidley rugby league old boys laidley touch association
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Miss tiff turns three

    Miss tiff turns three

    Business According to Tiff, her boutique is more than just clothes.

    A world qualifier for barrel racing

    A world qualifier for barrel racing

    News The local Laidley rider achieves her dreams.

    Lockyer schools get $1.3 million for refurbishments

    Lockyer schools get $1.3 million for refurbishments

    News Works were started at schools over the Easter holiday period.

    Laidley stalwart has eye on reaching 10,000-run mark

    Laidley stalwart has eye on reaching 10,000-run mark

    News The Laidley stalwart has no intention to give the game up yet.

    Local Partners