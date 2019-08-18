Fun for everyone at OLGC fete

The bi-annual OLGC Fete is on again next weekend.

On Sunday, August 25, the grounds of Our Lady of Good Counsel primary school will be overrun with colour, community, and celebration.

The fete kicks off at 10am, and there'll be plenty for visitors to see and experience right up until the event winds down at 3pm.

Fete Convenor Tennille Idle said that students from every year level would be involved in representing the school at the event.

"All the different classes are doing stalls throughout the school," she said.

"From kindy to year six, we've got stalls and activities."

The displays on offer include slime and play-dough fun, face painting and hair spray, fruit and vegetable stands, showbags, a cake stall, and plenty of other market stalls.

There will also be a range of food options available, such as a café with barista-made coffee, a licenced bar, a multicultural food stall, and a traditional barbeque with drinks.

Live entertainment will be ongoing through the day, and attractions will include a super slide, haunted house, rock climbing wall, large jumping castle, obstacle course, minigolf, and an animal farm.

There will be raffles throughout the day, culminating in a massive prize-drawing for the main raffle at 2:30pm.

Prizes include hundreds of dollars' worth of gifts cards and opportunities, which have been donated by public figures, businesses, and community groups.

Guests can also their skills to the test in a golf hole-in-one competition, or demonstrate their baking talents with a cake and cupcake decorating competition.

Tennille was especially enthusiastic about the decorating competition, and encouraged people to take part, even if baking isn't their strongest suite.

"The icing and the decorations are the only things that get judged," she said.

"We'll be auctioning off the top prize-winning entries, so even if people aren't good at baking, they can come along to eat, and buy."

The fete will take place at 20 Maitland Street, Gatton.

Contact Tennille Idle on 0422 766 469 for more information.