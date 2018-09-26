Fun day of bowls supporting farmers

HELP: Argyle Masonic Lodge Forest Hill hosted a bowls charity day for drought relief on Sunday.

IT WAS a full house at the Laidley Bowls Club on Sunday when the Argyle Lodge Forest Hill hosted a charity bowls day in support of struggling farmers.

Convenor Peter Hooper said that day had been a great success.

"It was a lovely day bowls wise,” Mr Hooper said.

"64 plus people played on the day - all the rinks were full.

"It was a family event - children participated. We all had a great day.”

They raised $5069 for the Western Drought Appeal, which Mr Hooper said would be matched two-for-one by the Board of Benevolence - bringing the total funds raised on the day to over $15,000.

"Funds raised will be distributed to families and individuals as quickly as possible through hand heart pocket branded EFTPOS cards to be spent locally to put food on the table and provide vital water supplies as well as pay essential bills,” he said.

He thanked everyone who attended the event and those who had given their time and energies to organising the the event.

"It couldn't have been done without the assistance of a lot of people,” he said.

The Argyle Lodge at Forest Hill has organised a number of successful charity events in recent years, and Mr Hooper said it was simply a part of being a Freemason.

"That's what Freemasonry is it's too raise funds for the more needy,” he explained.

"The Freemasons are there to try and help the community.”