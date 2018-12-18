Menu
RACE MEET: Meaghan Pohlmann and Katie Warner enjoy some nibbles at the race track. Meg Bolton
Fun day for year's last meet

Meg Bolton
18th Dec 2018 11:17 AM

HORSE RACING: Esk Jockey Club finished the year on a high at the weekend after hosting a successful Saturday event.

Five full-field races were run on the day in front of 600 patrons at the Esk track.

Treasurer Carmel Lynch was delighted to see so many people travel to attend the event.

"It was a very good day with a great crowd,” Mrs Lynch said.

The weather peaked at more than 30 degrees, but Mrs Lynch said the Friday night rain made for an excellent day of racing.

"It was just beautiful racing and a very hot and very fun day,” she said.

With many children brought along, the event was a popular family day out.

"It was a happy Christmas event with lots of kids, foot races and fashions on the field,” Mrs Lynch said.

