Faye and Frank Grigg enjoy some social banter.
News

Fun and games for Somerset Seniors

Nathan Greaves
by
28th Aug 2019 11:55 AM

THE much-anticipated Seniors Week celebrations were in full swing on Friday, with more than 200 people attending and enjoying the event in Esk.

Taking place at the Somerset Civic Centre, the day included live music, games, guest presenters and information stalls.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the event was all about inclusiveness.

"The sheer size of Somerset means it can sometimes be difficult to bring our communities together, particularly the elderly,” Cr Lehmann said.

"It's important we take the time to celebrate and acknowledge the valuable contributions all people make to our community.”

He said his council was proud to have contributed to hosting the event.

"A special thanks to Bendigo Bank for providing bus transport to and from Lowood and Fernvale, and also to students from Toogoolawah State High School, who helped out with the catering team,” he said.

Gatton Star

