Full scale of historic flood painted in mud

Supplied The town of Jandowae has been submerged by floodwaters. Pictures: QFES

A MAMMOTH clean-up effort is under way in Jandowae as residents come to terms with what has been described as one of the town's muddiest floods.

The State Emergency Service deployed a strike team comprised of volunteers from across the Darling Downs, alongside Queensland Rural Fire Service volunteers.

Jandowae resident Celeste Nelson said every helping hand was welcome.

"On top of the volunteers from out of town we have had everyone in the community get in and help out," she said.

"We have people who have lived here for less than a month help their neighbours.

"People have taken time off work to help elderly residents which is great.

"We have an ageing population and we really do have a lot of people who, to be honest, could not clean up all this mess by themselves."

Flood water hit the rural township, west of Toowoomba, late Wednesday morning when the Jandowae Creek peaked at 2.5m.

Cleaning up after the flood are (from left) Jandowae Rural Fire Brigade officer Jeremy Liebert and Glen Heathwood and Celeste Nelson.

Ms Nelson estimated 60-70 per cent of home yards flooded, though only a few had water above their floor boards.

The water receded late Wednesday night, leaving the town coated in sediment.

"It would be nice if it flooded and went back down, but the water brought a large amount of dirt and mud with it," Ms Nelson said

"One 90-year-old gentlemen, who has lived here his whole life, said the flood was the highest he had ever seen and the dirtiest.

"The mud is caked onto everything, making the ground really slippery."

Jandowae floodwaters peak: Jandowae resident Findlay Scougall captured this footage of the Jandowae flood.

After Jandowae the water washed west to Warra, where the Jandowae and Cooranga Creeks converge.

The Warra flood peaked late Wednesday night cutting the Warrego Highway from 10pm until 4.45am.

While open now, the water lifted the highway's bitumen sheeting, causing a significant traffic hazard that will take weeks to repair.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said a team of council workers were deployed to assess road damage and warned the repair bill would be substantial.

"We have had a lot of infrastructure damage," Cr McVeigh said.

"We are asking people to drive to the conditions, especially those in our road transport industry."