Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with Lockyer constituent Elizabeth Brown.
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald with Lockyer constituent Elizabeth Brown.
Politics

Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

Ali Kuchel
7th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOLLOWING health and safety concerns at local government election voting booths earlier this year, MP Jim McDonald is calling for a full postal vote for Lockyer residents at the state election.

The Member for Lockyer has called on the Electoral Commission of Queensland to consider a full postal vote for the region after many constituents voiced health concerns.

Queenslanders will take to the polls on October 31, however a second round of coronavirus cases are concerning residents.

Reader poll

How would you like to vote at the state election?

View Results

"During the local government elections earlier this year, my office was approached by many constituents about the health implications of attending a polling booth to lodge their vote," Mr McDonald said.

"In the months since, this fear hasn't gone away."

He said residents wanted a full postal vote option to keep them safe this election.

Mr McDonald wrote to the ECQ commissioner calling for a postal vote, and said if it failed, he had requested an increased number of pre-poll locations.

"During the 2017 election, Lockyer's only pre-polling booth was in Gatton - more than 30km from Lowood or Fernvale," he said.

"As significant population centres within the electorate, it makes sense for there to be a pre-poll booth closer to these towns."

Mr McDonald is yet to receive a response, but was hopeful his suggestions would be taken on board.

coronavirusgatton jim mcdonald state election 2020
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More Queensland businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support beyond September thanks to a $15 billion expansion of the scheme, it can be revealed. Find out...

        • 7th Aug 2020 4:59 AM
        Lockyer family of six awaiting COVID-19 test results

        Premium Content Lockyer family of six awaiting COVID-19 test results

        Health The family have all undergone coronavirus testing

        Cricket founder pulls up stumps for important family role

        Premium Content Cricket founder pulls up stumps for important family role

        Sport His love for cricket will always remain, but love for his wife is stronger.

        Mum-of-five haunted by old habit after giving up drugs

        Premium Content Mum-of-five haunted by old habit after giving up drugs

        Crime A Lockyer woman has had to explain herself after police raided her home.