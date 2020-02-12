FULL LIST: Which clubs will share in $30,000 of funding

FUNDING: From water tanks to lease renewals – find out what projects will receive council funding.

MORE than $30,000 in funding will flow to community groups in grant funding, supporting everything from pony clubs to an installation of a new water tank.

The second round of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s Community Grants program were approved by councillors.

A total of $32,947 will be distributed to nine community groups.

This round of grants was brought forward last year by the council, and amended to prioritise projects addressing the drought.

Five of the nine total grants approved involve water saving projects.

A third round will be opened on March 1, as the program has been under subscribed this financial year, leaving about $29,000 in the budget.

See the full list of recipients and their projects below:

Gatton District Historical Society: Valley Vibe Arts Festival 2020 – $4,000.00

Gatton Fordsdale Cricket Club: Water Harvesting for the purpose of watering cricket wickets – $4,000.00

Gatton Rugby League Football Club: Water and Time saving for canteen – $4,000.00

Gatton Scout Group: Update of Water Management Scheme – $4,000.00

Laidley Agricultural and Industrial Society: Water Tank – $4,000.00

Laidley District Cricket Club: Painting of Sight Screen – $3,080.00

Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled: Tank For Water Storage and Pump – $2,500.00

Southern Lockyer Junior Cricket Club: Clubhouse security – $3,764.00

Withcott Pony Club: Renewal of Lease – $3,603.00