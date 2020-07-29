FULL LIST: Venues visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases

Queensland Health has released a full list of the places that a confirmed COVID case visited over an eight-day period.

Any individuals who were present at the below locations at the relevant times are asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact 13 HEALTH.

More information will be provided via a public health alert as soon as it is available.

Parklands Christian College, Park Ridge - 22 July 2020 9.30am-6pm

Parklands Christian College, Park Ridge - 23 July 2020 9.30am-6pm

Madtongsan IV Restaurant, Sunnybank - 23 July 2020 7-9pm

Heeretea -Bubble Tea, Sunnybank - 23 July 2020 9.25pm

Primary Medical and Dental Practice, Browns Plains - 24 July 2020 3.30-3.50pm

Thai Peak Restaurant, Springfield - 26 July 2020 6.30-9pm

Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar, Southbank - 27 July 2020 All

P'Nut Street Noodles, Southbank - 27 July 2020 All

African Grocery Shop, Woodridge (Station Rd) - 28 July 2020 All

Primary Medical and Dental Practice, Browns Plains - 28 July 2020 12.25-12.30pm

Chatime Grand Plaza, Browns Plains - 28 July 2020 All

YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care, Springwood, July 23-24, All

Queensland Health has also released a list of fever clinics:

- Orion Springfield Central Shopping Centre western car park (pop up clinic), 9am-4pm, Thursday 30 July-Sunday 2 August

- Parklands Fever Clinic (school community testing), Closes 7pm tonight, Opens 9am tomorrow (Thursday)

- QEII Hospital Fever Clinic, 8am-8pm, Wednesday 29 July-Friday 31 July

- Logan Hospital Fever Clinic, 8am-9pm, Wednesday 29 July-Thursday 30 July

