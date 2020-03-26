A PRESTIGIOUS private school has closed its school to deep clean the college after a parent tested positive to coronavirus.

St Rita's College was informed overnight that a parent in the school community had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

As a precaution the all-girls secondary college took the step of closing the school so it could be thoroughly cleaned.

It's understood the school communicated with parents and staff about the confirmed case in the school community this morning, and are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the school is a safe environment.

Today will be a student free day.

FULL LIST: Schools shut down because of COVID-19

All Saints Anglican School (online until end of term)

Canterbury College (shut from Friday)

Somerville House - pupil free days for this week, online from next week

Brisbane Girls Grammar School (campus open but classes online)

Brisbane Boys' College (online from Friday)

Moreton Bay College - closing early to students

Moreton Bay Boys College - closing early to students

Brisbane Boys College - closing early to students

Djarragun College - closing early to students

Cape York Girls Academy - closing early to students

All Saints Anglican School - closing early to students

St Aiden's Anglican Girls' School - closing early to students

Toowoomba Catholic Education - extra pupil free days

Brisbane Grammar School - closing early to students

Toowoomba Grammar School - closing early to students

St Peter's Lutheran College - extra pupil free days

Kimberley College - closing early to students

St Joseph's Nudgee College - extra pupil free days

The Glennie School - closing early to students

Caloundra City Private School - closing early to students

Ambrose Treacy College - extra pupil free days

The Southport School - closing early to students

St Rita's - closed for cleaning

