FULL LIST: Queensland’s 22 most dangerous intersections

by Thomas Morgan
28th Feb 2020 5:03 AM
SOME of the state's most dangerous intersections have killed or maimed up to 20 people each in the space of just three years.

There were 22 intersections in Queensland that had over five fatal or serious crashes between July 2016 and June 2019, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Paradise Island St, Clifford St and Remembrance Dr had a stunning nine serious crashes over that period, killing or injuring 20 people.

The junction of Kedron Park Rd and Lutwyche Rd on Brisbane's northside and Southport-Nerang Rd and Labrador-Carrara Rd on the Gold Coast were the second and third worst, killing or maiming 14 people each.

SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

Only three of the deadliest 22 intersections around Queensland were outside the southeast.
Only three of the 22 listed were outside the southeast, with the top five found entirely within Brisbane, Logan and the Gold Coast.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said more action was needed to save lives.

"We need all levels of government to commit to road and intersection upgrades that relieve congestion and reduce crashes and to provide alternative corridors," Ms Smith said.

She said adjusting light cycles at certain intersections was crucial in the short term, but more drastic measures would be necessary to improve motorist safety.

The corner of Beerburrum and Pumicestone Roads in Caboolture has been noted as being particularly dangerous.
Hosting the most dangerous intersection, the City of the Gold Coast pointed the blame at its highly successful light rail system for making one of its intersections the state's most dangerous.

"There are many competing operational demands at the intersection of Paradise Is/Clifford St and Remembrance Dr at Surfers Paradise, which also forms part of the light rail system," a City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said.

"The City continues to investigate options for improving safety at this location, whilst keeping the traffic and the light rail moving."

A Logan City Council spokesman said its intersections were the state's responsibility, but urged both the State and Federal governments for more funding.

"As one of the fastest-growing cities in Australia, our roads, public transport, health and education infrastructure must keep pace with our community's needs," the spokesman said.

Shadow transport minister Steve Minnikin said the data was evidence of Labor's $5.4 billion road maintenance backlog, a claim transport minister Mark Bailey rejected.

