‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

Queensland Health's Facebook has been shut down during the midst of a pandemic and on the eve of the vaccine rollout, while Bureau of Meteorology's page has been wiped during the cyclone season.

Queensland Health and BOM are among a host of government and emergency services to have been wiped on Wednesday morning.

Among essential services pages impacted are Queensland Government's TransLink, Brisbane City Council, RACQ and Energex.

University pages are also impacted, with the University of Southern Queensland's page shut down this morning along with QUT News, a page is dedicated to journalism produced by students at the University.

Bond University's Facebook page has been impacted by the changes.

The decision to close down Queensland Health's Facebook prepares for the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout next week.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said she was very concerned to see Queensland Health's Facebook page stripped of content "at a time when so many Queenslanders rely on it for important information about COVID and the vaccine rollout".

"Queensland Health is a frontline public health agency - not a news organisation - and we're urging the federal government to work with Facebook to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Ms D'Ath said.

This is nuts. Queenslanders need access to accurate and trustworthy sources for health information.



Facebook is blocking access to the @qldhealthnews in the middle of a pandemic.



This needs to be fixed. pic.twitter.com/JHMCRmXgKK — Cameron Dick (@camerondickqld) February 17, 2021

"I'd urge any Queenslander who needs to access information about COVID and the vaccine rollout to visit Queensland Health's COVID website."

The Courier-Mail understands Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's office has contacted Facebook and has been assured the Queensland Health page will be restored.

Queensland Health is expected to have a statement about the Facebook move later today.

Treasurer Cameron Dick called Facebook's decision to block reliable news during a pandemic "nuts".

"This is nuts," he said on Twitter. "Queenslanders need access to accurate and trustworthy sources for health information.

"Facebook is blocking access to the @qldhealthnews in the middle of a pandemic.

"This needs to be fixed."

Facebook has just become the world’s biggest cyberbully and their victim is the Australian public! This is an outrageous response from Facebook to a reasonable proposal from the Australian Government that seeks to protect the interests of all Aussies. https://t.co/hoP4Syav6z — Adrian Schrinner (@bne_lordmayor) February 17, 2021





All pages are still accessible online, however show no posts or previous content.

BOM's page was used rigorously by the public and media alike during the most recent bushfire and flood seasons as a way to keep the public safe, while the reach of updates on COVID-19 through Queensland Health's Facebook was crucial during the height of Australia's outbreak.

It's expected further announcements will be made today as government organisations are preparing a response following the nationwide shakeup.

In a staggering turn of events, Facebook have blocked their own Facebook page from being able to post.

The page had previously garnered over 21 million followers.

IMPACTED PAGES SO FAR

Queensland Health

Bureau of Meteorology

TransLink

Bond University

Brisbane City Council

Unitywater

AMP Australia

Harvey Norman

Queensland Maritime Museum

Energex

RACQ

University of Southern Queensland

QUT News

The Courier-Mail

Fox Sports

Betoota Advocate

News.com.au

Daily Telegraph

Herald Sun

