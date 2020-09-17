Menu
Crime

FULL LIST OF NAMES: 10 charged over gang murder

by Vanessa Marsh
17th Sep 2020 10:09 AM
A LARGE crowd has gathered outside the Brisbane Magistrates Court as nine of the 10 men charged over the fatal brawl at Zillmere on Sunday night face court.

Supporters and family have gathered outside with COVID-19 restrictions meaning only 18 people are allowed in the public gallery of the court.

Ten men have each been charged with murder and affray and a varying number of charges relating to committing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Murder victim Girum Mekonnen.
Former Kedron State High School student Girum Mekonnen, 19, died at O'Callaghan Park on Sunday night after he was allegedly set upon and stabbed by a group of youths armed with bats and knives.

Under Queensland law, those charged with murder cannot apply for bail in the magistrates court jurisdiction. They can only apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

The nine men who have so far been charged over the incident can be identified as Kresto Wal Wal, Yohana Wal Wal, Gabreal Wal Wal, Santo Wal, Majok Riel Majok, Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, Alex Edward Deng, Joseph Lokolong, Chan Kon and Juma Makuol Deng Makuol.

All of the cases will be adjourned to the Brisbane Magistrates Court committal callover on November 16.

Prosecutors have consented to an order that they provide the brief of evidence to the defence lawyers representing the men by October 30.

All of the men will be remanded in custody until their next court mention.

 

FULL LIST OF NAMES AND CHARGES

 

Kresto Wal Wal

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

 

Yohana Wal Wal

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

 

Gabreal Wal Wal

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

 

Santo Wal

11 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

 

Majok Riel Majok

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

1 x disobedience to lawful order issued by statutory authority

 

Anas Ayman Abdu Musa

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

 

Alex Edward Deng

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

1 x disobedience to lawful order issued by statutory authority

 

Joseph Lokolong

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

 

Juma Makuol Deng Makuol

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

3 x failure to appear in accordance with undertaking

 

Chan Kon

12 x acts intended to cause GBH

1 x affray

1 x murder

