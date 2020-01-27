Full list of Grammys nominations and winners
The Grammys are here, where music's biggest stars are vying for the industry's top honours.
The 62nd annual awards will air in Australia on Foxtel from midday (AEDT) today.
Pop newcomer Lizzo leads the nominations with eight nods, followed by 18-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.
Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards - Album and Record of the Year, as well as Best New Artist.
The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and H.E.R.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
SONG OF THE YEAR
Always Remember Us This Way, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover, Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F---ing Rockwell, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Spirit, Beyoncé
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker, Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee
Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
Linked, Bonobo
WINNER: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, Apparat
WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Beastie Boys Book - (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming - Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Pretty Waste, Bones UK
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Astorolus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow Down, I Prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
7empest, Tool
BEST ROCK SONG
Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
Give Yourself A Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love, India.Arie
Jerome, Lizzo
Real Games, Lucky Daye
Built For Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
Could've Been, Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Look At Me Now, Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
No Guidance, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
Roll Some Mo, David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
BEST R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
Racks In The Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
Higher, DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby & Gunna
Panini, Lil Nas X
Ballin, Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
The London, Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST COUNTRY SONG
WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out In The Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Some Of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker