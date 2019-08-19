Full list of Australian bravery decorations

The Governor-General has announced the following bravery awards:

BRAVERY MEDAL

(For acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances)

Miss Elizabeth Ann ADAMS Palm Beach Qld 4221

Mr Leon Corey BROUWER Singleton WA 6175

Mr Craig Geoffrey COLEMAN St Lawrence Qld 4707

Mr Lyle Ernest COLLINS Rochester Vic 3561

Sergeant Paul Anthony COX Queensland Police Service

Mr Jean-Luc GALLO NSW

Mr Damond Warwick GRAY Mount Warren Park Qld 4207

Mr Matthew Caine HASSEN Bulimba Qld 4171

Mr Zen Sirius JOYCE Coledale NSW 2515

Mr Alan Brian LAWRY Coolum Beach Qld 4573

Mr Timothy Thomas LEEMING Coojar VIC 3315

Miss Karina NUMAMURDIRDI Angurugu Community NT 0822

The late Mr Robert Fawcett PICKERSGILL Formerly of Qld

Mr Todd Jonathan ROBERTSON Barwon Heads Vic 3227

Mr Jason Troy SHEPHERD Lower King WA 6330

Mr Andrew Gordon STRUNK South Fremantle WA 6162

Mr Axel Christian TRITTON Dean Park NSW 2761

--

COMMENDATION FOR BRAVE CONDUCT

(For acts of bravery considered worthy of recognition)

Mr Christopher John WILLIAMS Mount Compass SA 5210

Mr Roberto SEROLA Burleigh Heads Qld 4220

Sergeant Matthew John O'BRIEN Queensland Police Service

Mr Darryn Charles MARSHALL Nerang Qld 4211

Mr David Colin McCARTNEY Ungarie NSW 2669

Mr Marc Andrew JOHNSON Traralgon Vic 3844

Mr Mitchell Ronald FING Raymond Terrace NSW 2324

Mr Robert William DEVLIN Qld

Warrant Officer Class Two James Hugh COTTLE Qld

Miss Ella Layne ANDREWS WA

Mr Lachlan James BULMAN Vic

Mrs Vivienne Susanne COLEMAN St Lawrence Qld 4707

Mr Craig John HOGARTH Caloundra Qld 4551

The late Mr David KERR Formerly of NSW

Mr Daniel Wayne McDONALD Marcoola Qld 4564

Mr William Michael NASH Conder ACT 2906

Mr Jared ROBINSON Hatherleigh SA 5280

Mrs Kerry Lee SEYMOUR Qld

Senior Constable Jay Stuart SHEPHERD Queensland Police Service

Mr Mitchell Clarke WILLIAMS Mount Compass SA 5210

--

GROUP BRAVERY CITATION

(For a collective act of bravery, by a group of persons in extraordinary circumstances, that is considered worthy of recognition)

Awardees comprise former NSW Corrections Officers who assisted during a fire and inmate riot at a maximum security prison in Dutton Park, Queensland, on 2 December 1987.

Mr Cyril Idres CAIRNS Arundel Qld 4214

Mr John Francis COLLINS Beenleigh Qld 4207

The Late Mr Geoffrey GRANT Formerly of Sunnybank Qld 4109

Mr David JEFFERSON Parkinson Qld 4115

Mr Michael James KINDNESS Boondall Qld 4034

Mr Roy Stanley KOPLICK Eagleby Qld 4207

-

Awardees comprise three members and one former member of the Northern Territory Police Force who rescued a woman from a burning unit in Katherine, Northern Territory, on 25 May 2017.

Mr Trent Mitchell DOLE NT

Constable First Class Blake Peter GOODWORTH

Constable Timothy Liam GOUVERNEUR

Sergeant Benjamin Samuel WATSON

-

Awardees comprise members of the public who were involved in the rescue of a woman from a burning vehicle at Palm Beach, Queensland, on 29 May 2016.

Miss Elizabeth Ann ADAMS Palm Beach Qld 4221

Dr Ashok GANGASANDRA BASAVARAJ Clear Island Waters Qld 4226

Mr Vishaak GANGASANDRA Clear Island Waters Qld 4226

Mr Richard STAPLES Currumbin Waters Qld 4223

Mr John Hendrikus VERBEEK Currumbin Qld 4223

-

Awardees comprise three members of the public who rescued people from a burning car at Orelia, Western Australia on 20 April 2018.

Mr Robin John LEE Burswood WA 6100

Mr Jake Wilson PUGH Orelia WA 6167

Mr Ian Trevor URQUHART Orelia WA 6167

-

Awardees comprise members of the Queensland Police Service who were involved in removing a man from a burning vehicle at Mount Gravatt, Queensland on

25 February 2015.

Sergeant Agnelle Amelia BAGETTI

Senior Constable Jason Patrick BANKS

Senior Constable Brendan Sean O'BRIEN

Sergeant Matthew John O'BRIEN

Senior Constable Jay Stuart SHEPHERD

Senior Constable Ashley Karl THOMPSON

-

Awardees comprise members of the Queensland Police Service who were confronted by an armed man at Gracemere, Queensland on 22 December 2015.

Constable Richard Louis ADDERLEY

Senior Constable Dale Anthony COOK

-

Awardees comprise members of the Queensland State Emergency Service and one member of the public who rescued a family stranded in floodwaters following Cyclone Debbie, Queensland on 31 March 2017.

Mrs Claire Louise BROWNING Tas

Mr James FERGUSON Waterford Qld 4133

Mr Samuel Liam FOURAS Luscombe Qld 4207

Mr Christopher Edward HOLLOWAY Logan City Qld 4114

-

Awardees comprise members of the public who rescued several children from the ocean at Dolphin Point, NSW, on 17 January 2018.

Mr Brent Jeffrey ELPHINSTON Engadine NSW 2233

Mrs Nerida Lee LARTER NSW

Mrs Kerrie Ann McCULLOCH Barden Ridge NSW 2234

Mr Simon James OWEN Raby NSW 2566

Mr Brett Colin WILLIAMS Robertson NSW 2577

-

Awardees comprise five men who, between 1940 and 1943, elected to remain on the island of Nauru to protect the indigenous population and uphold law and order despite the threat of invasion by Japanese forces.