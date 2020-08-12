FULL LIST: New park, projects, school upgrades for region
A HUGE funding boost will provide jobs in the Lockyer and Somerset under two Queensland government initiatives announced.
South east Queensland schools will share in $8 million in upgrades and projects in a program aimed at developing jobs during the coronavirus downturn, announced yesterday.
In addition, both council areas receive shares of $50m under the unite and recover community stimulus package.
The major project for the Lockyer Valley is the construction of a large regional park at Fairways Estate, which Lockyer Valley Regional Council committed to in its 2020/21 budget this year.
The project is listed in two stages – 1C will form the $1m construction and estimated 12 new jobs, while stages 1B and 1D will contribute $1.7m to accelerate the park with an additional nine jobs.
In the Somerset, the Fernvale Sports Park pipeline project will receive $875,000 and create more than eight jobs to transfer treated waste water for irrigation from Lowood to the park.
EDUCATION PROJECTS
- Kentville State School – $170,000 to refurbish their Block C building
- Lowood State High School – $300,000 to construct an outdoor learning centre
COUNCIL PROJECTS
Lockyer Valley Regional Council
- Fairways Park Stage 1c- Construction of this stage of large regional park. $1 million and estimated to create or support 12 jobs.
- Urban Stormwater upgrades- improvements to stormwater assets at two locations in the region. $700,000 and estimated to create or support 8 jobs.
- Laidley Transfer Station fence- improved fencing to meet environmental standards. $50,000 and estimated to create or support 4 jobs.
- Laidley LED lighting- upgraded LED lighting in Laidley CBD area. $105,000 and estimated to create or support 6 jobs.
- Laidley Pool Upgrade- new diving blocks and repairs to timber seating. $50,000 and estimated to create or support 4 jobs.
- Gatton Cemetery Upgrades- extension to existing chapel and new columbarium wall. $65,000 and estimated to create or support 4 jobs.
- Laidley Cultural Centre PA upgrades- improved sound equipment. $15,000 and estimated to create or support 2 jobs.
- Cochran St Gatton footpath missing link- construction of missing link near William St. $15,000 and estimated to create or support 2 jobs.
- Fairways Park Stage 1b and 1d- State contribution of $1.74 million to accelerate multiple phases this new regional level park. Estimated to create or support nine jobs.
Somerset Regional Council
- Fernvale Sports Park pipeline- new pipeline from Lowood to deliver treated wastewater for irrigation. $875,000 and estimated to create or support more than 8 jobs.
- LED Field Lighting- provision of upgraded field lighting at multiple sports fields across the region. $365,000 and estimated to create or support more than 3 jobs.
- Fernvale Sports Park Lights- LED lights for sports park. $100,000 and estimated to create or support 1 job.
- Rasmussen Road Mt Archer Roadwork- bitumen road surface installed to improve tourist experience in the area. $510,000 and estimated to create or support 2 jobs.
- Brisbane Valley Rail Trail upgrades- improvements to surface and safety at several points on the trail to enhance tourist experience. State contribution of $1,082,457 and estimated to create or support more than 12 jobs.
- Lowood-Minden Road Upgrade- road improvements to allow larger vehicles in an important transport corridor for livestock and produce. State contribution of $1,699,600 and estimated to create or support around 171 jobs.