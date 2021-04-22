FULL LIST: Gatton reinstates Anzac Day dawn service

Public pressure and a change in government rules will allow an Anzac Day dawn service to proceed on Sunday in Gatton.

During Queensland’s short lockdown and extensive restrictions this month, the Gatton RSL sub-branch made the decision to call off the dawn service event.

Initially, sub-branch president Steve Hartigan said the dawn service would not go ahead for the second year in a row due to a “too high” risk and “unmanageable conditions”.

But the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has allowed the committee to pull together the event with just about all the usual service proceedings in place.

“We had a lot of public pressure, and at the time of the coronavirus, it seemed like the right thing to cancel the dawn service,” Mr Hartigan said.

“The community was rightly concerned, but at the time the decision was made in the best interest of the public.”

Service attendees will be required to maintain standard social distancing regulations and hygiene.

The Gatton dawn service will start at 4.28am at the Anzac Memorial Park, Littleton park.

LOCKYER VALLEY SERVICES

Forest Hill: 9am assembly at corner of Church and Victoria Street for 9.15am start

Gatton: 4.28am Dawn service, 10am assembling for parade. 10.30am parade followed by ceremony in Littleton Park

Grantham/Ma Ma Creek: 7.30pm service at Ma Ma Creek town Hall

Hatton Vale: 7.30am service at Hatton Vale Memorial (Crn Australia II Drive and Thallon Road)

Helidon: 12.15pm assemble for march at Helidon Railyard. 12.30pm March

Laidley: 4.28am Dawn service, 10am assembly for march at Anglican Church Ambrose St. 10.30am march commences to Anzac Memorial Park

Murphys Creek: 10am service at Murphys Creek Grounds

Withcott: 7.45am gather at Withcott Memorial Meadows Road. 8am service commences

SOMERSET REGION SERVICES

Coominya: 9.30am service at Railway park

Cressbrook: 10am Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield

Esk: 5am Dawn service, 11am service

Fernvale: 8am service Fernvale Memorial Park

Kilcoy: 5am dawn service at Cenotaph, 11am service

Linville: 5.30am service at cenotaph

Lowood: 4.25am dawn service at Clock park. 11am service at Lowood State High School hall

Toogoolawah: 5am dawn service, 10.40am march McConnel park

