FULL LIST: Follow Somerset Christmas Lights Trail
SETTLE in for an evening of lights and levity as you experience the annual Somerset Christmas Lights Trail.
Residential, business and community entries from the Somerset Christmas Lights Competition are adding a touch of brightness and beauty to the dry, hot nights.
This year’s competition has attracted 37 entries from across the region, impressing Mayor Graeme Lehmann.
“It’s great to see so many people involved, and I’m sure the Lights Trail will once again be very popular with locals and visitors alike,” Cr Lehmann said.
“Judges will be out and about running their eyes over the entries this week, and Somerset Regional Council will host a morning tea and present prizes to the winners in Esk next Tuesday.”
The locations will be open for viewing until 10pm every night until Thursday, December 26.
Houses to check out
- 97 Roberts Road, Sandy Creek
- 4009 Esk-Kilcoy Road, Kilcoy
- 34 King Street, Somerset Dam
- 61 Bellambi Street, Toogoolawah
- 13 Mangerton Street, Toogoolawah
- 31 George Street, Linville
- 6 Eskdale Street, Moore
- 16 Hassall Street, Esk
- 20 O’Grady Road, Redbank Creek
- 73 Schulz Road, Minden
- 21 Peregrine Drive, Lowood
- 20 Walnut Cresent, Lowood
- 74 Railway Street, Lowood
- 8 Stoneywood Street, Fernvale
- 22 Goldenwood Street, Fernvale
- 81 Burns Street, Fernvale
- 34 Poole Road, Fernvale
- 46 Poole Road, Fernvale
- 48 Poole Road, Fernvale
- 49 Poole Road, Fernvale
- Corner of Poole Road and Nardoo Street, Fernvale
- 50 Poole Road, Fernvale
- 116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale
Businesses to check out:
- The Lookout Milkbar Kilcoy: Corner of William and Mary streets, Kilcoy
- Studio K S: Shop 5 43-45 Mary Street, Kilcoy
- Kilcoy Beauty: Shop 1 47 Mary Street, Kilcoy
- No More Muddy Paws: 10 Kennedy Street, Kilcoy
- Coff and Co Bakery: 40 Hope Street, Kilcoy
- Two Galahs Gallery: 14 Fulham Street, Toogoolawah
- Ray White Toogoolawah: 57 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Toogoolawah Christmas Tree: 63 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Eagle Rock Café: 65 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Bodymechanic Bowen Therapy: 66 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Toogoolawah and District Progress Association: 111 Cressbrook Street, Toogoolawah
- Alkira Aged Care Facility: 2 Charles Street, Toogoolawah
- Brisbane Valley Tavern: 1456 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale
- Hills Motor and Marine Trimming: 7 Schmidt Road, Fernvale