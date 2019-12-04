FULL LIST: Follow Somerset Christmas Lights Trail

FOLLOW THE LIGHT: Despite the ongoing hardship of drought conditions, the Somerset Christmas Lights Competition has drawn plenty of entries.

FOLLOW THE LIGHT: Despite the ongoing hardship of drought conditions, the Somerset Christmas Lights Competition has drawn plenty of entries.

SETTLE in for an evening of lights and levity as you experience the annual Somerset Christmas Lights Trail.

Residential, business and community entries from the Somerset Christmas Lights Competition are adding a touch of brightness and beauty to the dry, hot nights.

This year’s competition has attracted 37 entries from across the region, impressing Mayor Graeme Lehmann.

“It’s great to see so many people involved, and I’m sure the Lights Trail will once again be very popular with locals and visitors alike,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Judges will be out and about running their eyes over the entries this week, and Somerset Regional Council will host a morning tea and present prizes to the winners in Esk next Tuesday.”

The locations will be open for viewing until 10pm every night until Thursday, December 26.

Houses to check out

97 Roberts Road, Sandy Creek

4009 Esk-Kilcoy Road, Kilcoy

34 King Street, Somerset Dam

61 Bellambi Street, Toogoolawah

13 Mangerton Street, Toogoolawah

31 George Street, Linville

6 Eskdale Street, Moore

16 Hassall Street, Esk

20 O’Grady Road, Redbank Creek

73 Schulz Road, Minden

21 Peregrine Drive, Lowood

20 Walnut Cresent, Lowood

74 Railway Street, Lowood

8 Stoneywood Street, Fernvale

22 Goldenwood Street, Fernvale

81 Burns Street, Fernvale

34 Poole Road, Fernvale

46 Poole Road, Fernvale

48 Poole Road, Fernvale

49 Poole Road, Fernvale

Corner of Poole Road and Nardoo Street, Fernvale

50 Poole Road, Fernvale

116 Voss Road, Glamorgan Vale

Businesses to check out: