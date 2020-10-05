Full Bachelorette 2020 cast unveiled

We've had a glimpse of 2020 Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles in the past few weeks - but what about the men vying for the sisters' hearts?

Today, ahead of Wednesday's premiere, Channel 10 dropped the full line-up, and we've found their Instagram accounts to save you the searching.

AB SOW, BRISBANE

Brisbane-based Ab's Instagram describes him as quite the triple threat: a "model, filmmaker and TV star". It also showcases the budding reality star's killer body and active lifestyle.

Having featured in major brand campaigns for retail brands Culture Kings and Universal, as well as jewellery company Fallow, Ab's modelling career isn't the only impressive mark on his resume.

He also made the Australia's Got Talent finals in 2016 with his dance troupe EQUALS.

Check him out:



SAMUEL MINKIN, 27, NSW

Sadly, not all contestants have public Instagram profiles, one of whom being Samuel.

Samuel describes himself as an old soul with "slight psychic abilities".

He says he is motivated, smart, and funny and is searching for a smiley partner, who's smart, open-minded, loyal, sporty, and has a wild side.

Samuel says he has ‘psychic abilities’. Picture: Channel 10



RUDY EL KHOLTI, 30, SYDNEY

It looks like the Miles sisters have a few models to choose from this season.

Fitness model Rudy, 30, from Sydney, even has himself a blue tick on Instagram already, with 32,000 followers.

He was also Mr Italy 2019.

His StarNow account lists him as an actor, extra, model and influencer, but more importantly, his Instagram page is littered with topless snaps and saucy photo shoots.



PETE MANN, ADELAIDE

Adelaide-based cafe owner Pete was pictured on a single date with Becky earlier this year, according to Daily Mail Australia.

Pete, a former geography teacher, owns Octeine, an environmentally conscious cafe and adventure brand based in Kent Town with a number of "green initiatives" for customers.

DAMIAN STONE, MELBOURNE

Property developer Damien was seen striding down the red carpet in a white tux in the trailer.

His Instagram bio tells us he's "here for a long time, not a good time".

No stranger to reality TV star circles, he's mates with Love Island Australia's Todd Elton and is followed by Eoghan Murphy, another familiar face from Love Island.

Here he is:

SAJ BAKHSH, 25, ADELAIDE

Personal trainer Saj is currently studying a double degree in international relations and social work, and says his ideal partner is someone with a good personality, outlook, energy, and someone who looks after their wellbeing.



PASCAL WALLACE, 33

Pascal (@pascalwallacee) has a frustratingly private Instagram.

He's a sports physio turned CEO of a healthcare and disability company.

In a partner, he wants someone wholesome, fun, social, smart, high emotional intelligence, motivated, and beautiful.

Pascal has also represented Australia in various dodge ball tournaments. Picture: Channel 10

JOE WOODBURY, NEWCASTLE

Rugby player Joe - again opting for a private Insta - appears to be entering the season on the front foot.

Like the Miles sisters, he's also from Newcastle, and Elly already follows him on Instagram. According to Daily Mail Australia, she started following him before filming commenced.

In the trailer, both Elly and Becky are shocked to see him stroll up to them on the red carpet.

‘Small world,’ Joe says on recognising the sisters in The Bachelorette trailer. Picture: Channel 10

AGOSTINO GUARDIANI, 30, MELBOURNE

Aggi owns his own vegan and cruelty-free skincare business in Victoria.

He describes himself as dedicated, ambitious, and caring.

His dream partner is: "Someone with a great smile, huge heart, and plenty of passion shown towards her goals and ambitions," he said.



ANDREW THOMAS, 30 ADELAIDE

Andrew is a tour guide from South Australia.

According to his write-up on the Ten website, Andrew falls fast and hard, and he's ready to settle down.

He's keen on meeting a quick-witted lass who is able to laugh freely and deeply.

He also revealed he studied ballet for five years.

JAKE RICCIARDO, 26, PERTH

Jake is an explosives handler from WA who describes himself as a character and a half, who's eccentric in the best way possible.

On night one, he rocks up in a cupid costume.

FRAZER NEATE, 27, QUEENSLAND

Frazer could be an early frontrunner for either one of the sisters' hearts.

He says he's hoping to meet an easygoing lass, who he can call his best friend, which sounds right up their alley if you ask us.

He also had Becky slightly frazzled in the latest trailer, telling the camera he's "gorgeous".

ADAM TODD, 24, PERTH

Adam is a geologist who loves AFL, surfing and science.

He's keen on travelling, exploring, exercising and getting outdoors.

ADRIAN BAENA, QUEENSLAND

Adrian tells us he loves love, even though it has led him to heartbreak "a couple of times."

Asked about what people might find surprising about him, Adrian answered: "I'm actually a really nice, loving person, very fun with a happy mindset and attitude."



HARRY HARRIS, 35, ADELAIDE

Harry, 35, is the director of Harris Building and Construction over in SA.

He describes himself as spontaneous, mischievous, and confident.

Dad to a five-year-old, Harry is set on living life to the fullest and being the best dad he can be.

He's looking for a woman with swagger, class, a cheeky smile, and a kind heart.

JAMES BOGGIA, 28, QLD

James is a pro wakeboarder from Queensland.

He describes himself as driven, confident, and stubborn. He's also keen on surfing, fitness, music, and literally anything with a thrill.



SAM VESICA, 35, NSW

Sam is a lawyer from NSW who describes himself as loyal, respectful, and fun.

Family is everything to Sam, and he's after someone motivated, loving, affectionate, loyal, and compassionate.

"Someone that complements me and I complement in return, and has the same love of family and friends," he said

SHANNON KARAKA, 30, NSW

Shannon works in sales in NSW, and owns his own Hawaiian shirt company.

Shannon's dream partner is someone that is family orientated, affectionate, loving, and supportive.

He also has an "unhealthy obsession with singing shows."



NICK CHAMBERLAIN, 25, NSW

Nick, 25, is a support worker from NSW.

He describes himself as loyal, honest, and energetic. He's also a straight-talker, who's never one to shy away from a good debate.

He's hoping to meet a confident girl who isn't afraid to make the first move.



TRENT CRAY, 31, PERTH

Trent, 31, is a finance broker from Perth.

"I'm ladsy, but I'm also spiritual and in-touch with my emotions and feelings," he said.

His biggest turn-ons are strong flirting, long legs, huge smiles, and a big laugh.



The Bachelorette Australia 2020 airs Wednesday night from 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Originally published as Full Bachelorette 2020 cast unveiled