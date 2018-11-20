Menu
Login
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson Tracey Joynson
Breaking

Fuel tanker spill closes lane on Bruce Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Nov 2018 6:55 AM

UPDATE 7.15am: SOUTH-BOUND lanes of the Bruce Hwy are open after a diesel tanker spilled fuel over the major highway.

Witnesses say the double-lanes heading south from Rockhampton are open. The north-bound lanes have been reduced to one, but traffic is flowing freely.

BREAKING: BOTH lanes of a major highway are closed after a fuel tanker spilled hundreds of litres of fuel onto the road.

More than 200L of diesel was spilled across Gladstone Rd (Bruce Hwy), between Prospect and Church St in Rockhampton around 6.30am after reports the large fuel tank came off the truck.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have closed the road in both directions and will remain on scene.

Queensland Police Service advised the road was closed.

Rockhampton Regional Council have been notified and were organising a street sweeper to help with the clean-up.

bruce hwy fuel tanker qps tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Handball game forges important connections

    Handball game forges important connections

    News The police officer visits the students regularly to build rapport.

    Naughty but nice treats just in time for Christmas

    Naughty but nice treats just in time for Christmas

    News Community invited to inaugural dessert night in the Lockyer Valley.

    Laidley flying but storms put dampener on Lockyer comp

    Laidley flying but storms put dampener on Lockyer comp

    News Wet weather played its part across the weekend.

    Local Partners