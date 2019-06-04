Menu
Fuel spills onto road after three-vehicle crash

Ali Kuchel
by
4th Jun 2019 11:29 AM

WEST-bound traffic on the Warrego Highway has been reduced to one lane following a car accident.

Police said at 10.20am they received multiple reports of a three-vehicle accident on the Warrego highway on-ramp at Plainland.

A police spokesperson said there was fuel on the road, and police were conducting traffic control while the accident was being cleaned up.

Paramedics are on scene and assessed two patients, one with a foot injury.

They both suffered minor chest and abdominal hospital and were transported in a stable condition to Laidley hospital.

Gatton Star

