Fuel spill from truck closes Toowoomba road

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.

AN EXCLUSION zone has been set up on a Toowoomba road after an oil spill.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.

The incident was reported just before 5am on Tuesday morning.

"Fuel is on the road and a 500m exclusion zone is in place," the spokesperson said.

A truck has rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale. Fuel is on the road and a 500m exclusion zone is in place. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Driver is uninjured #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/XLryCWZpMt — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 30, 2018

"Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

"(The) driver is uninjured."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics treated a patient following the rollover.

"A male patient with minor injuries was transported to Toowoomba Hospital stable following a truck rollover on Euston Road just before 5am," the spokesperson said.