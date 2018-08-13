Frustration leads to tailgating increase on our roads

BE AWARE: Drivers can be issued a $304 fine and one demerit point for tailgating.

BE AWARE: Drivers can be issued a $304 fine and one demerit point for tailgating. Contributed

TAILGATING has been named Queensland's most annoying road behaviour, with Gatton police saying it's become a more frequent occurrence on main roads and highways.

Tied with failing to or indirect indicating, tailgating was ranked number one in RACQ's latest survey, with a whopping 91.5 percent of motorists having experienced or endured the maddening action.

Gatton Station officer in charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said it was a complaint police received from time to time, and it made for a more dangerous environment for the vehicles involved.

Tailgating is linked to one in three crashes on Queensland roads, with two thirds of the population not keeping a safe distance between the vehicle in front.

Snr Sgt Browne said the contributing factors to the crashes are inexperience, inattention and drivers being unaware of the safe distances between vehicles.

Combined with mobile phone use, tailgating can affect the reaction time of a driver who is tailgating.

Snr Sgt Browne said a useful rule of thumb was to keep a two second gap between the two vehicles.

Contributing factors to tailgating include being impaired, enraged or in a hurry, drivers looking to overtake but are unable to usually become aggravated or aggressive leading to them to break the law.

"Tailgating puts unnecessary pressure on inexperienced and seasoned drivers,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

If caught tailgating, drivers can be issued a $304 fine and 1 demerit point.

He said it could cause the leading car driver to be pressured and focus on the vehicle behind rather than what is in front

"If you are driving and another driver frustrates you, there is nothing you can do about their driving ability, so do not attempt to modify their behaviour with your driving,” he said.

With more than half the state's population experienced tailgating the complaint ratio had become higher.

Road safety week is occurring in late August, there will be an increase in advertising, education, media and enforcement.