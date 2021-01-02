Frustration boils over at border uncertainty

Queenslanders who have had to head interstate to visit loved ones over Christmas wait anxiously for border announcements.

Queenslanders who have finally been able to go home for Christmas, travelling interstate to see family for the first time in a year, are now stuck in front of TVs and computers waiting for news of another NSW border closure.

Angry and frustrated that 2021 has begun with the same uncertainty that they endured throughout 2020, Queenslanders have taken to social media to vent that the Palaszczuk Government needs to give more warning if another border closure is imminent.

Fears grow that they will face the same chaotic scenes seen at the Victoria-NSW border as Victorians rushed to get back across the border to beat the closure deadline.

One person posted online: "In regional NSW for Xmas. Due to come back on 8th. I have spent every day since I arrived watching the news with bated breath. Not the best way to spend holidays with my whole family who I haven't seen for a year. I am the only family member in Qld."

Another woman said: "We would never have made it back to Victoria border from Queensland so going to have to ride it out with our dogs and two birds at my mum's until things open up. I hadn't seen my mum for 12 months and she has terminal cancer. We just ride along with the flow and are grateful we live in Australia."

One tongue-in-cheek post said: "Dear virus, please do not come again unannounced. Give us warning next time. Regards Queensland."

Another lamented plans being axed again: "I have a trip booked to spend two weeks in Tweed Heads on the 11th. Really hoping we can still go but are just keeping an eye on everything and playing it by ear."

Another said: "Haven't made any plans for outside the state of Queensland at this point in time. Will see how everything goes. Stay safe everyone."

The calls from the public for plenty of notice before slamming the border to NSW comes as shadow health Minister Ros Bates warned the state government that Queenslanders needed to be given as much notice as possible.

