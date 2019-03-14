Frozen treat brings support to school students

DAIRY GOOD: Funds raised from selling frozen yoghurt will be used to support Chappy Matt's service at three Lockyer Valley Schools. Pictured: Anita Lyne and Chappy Matt.

A SECRET recipe concocted in Gatton 38 years ago is behind the frozen yoghurt at Natural Alternative Health Food store.

While it's on offer six days a week, money raised from sales of the icy treat tomorrow will be donated to help fund chaplaincy in local schools.

Natural Alternative owner of 11 years Anita Lyne said both the cause and the frozen yoghurt itself were special.

"You'll never taste anything like it,” she said.

"People come home from all over the world and they stop in for yoghurt.”

She said the cause was an important one and that students would benefit from having a chaplain around.

"We've got a lot of families who need some help, some kids who need a kind word or a shoulder or need some friendship and that's what they get from the chappies,” she said.

"The chappies have to fund themselves so if we don't help them they won't be there.”

Chaplain Matthew - or Chappy Matt as he's best known - currently supports students at Grantham State School, Lower Tent Hill State School and Mount Sylvia State School.

He said fundraisers like the yoghurt drive helped him continue to be able to provide support at the schools and that the events showed the community valued the work chaplains did.

"It shows people value chaplains and what they do in schools,” he said.

His role involves supporting students emotionally, socially and spiritually as well as educationally.

While he helps students through tragic events, his role involves making a difference to kids lives in a number of ways.

During a marathon, he ran the last portion of the track alongside students to show his support.

"Especially for those kids who are really struggling, say in a cross country, I ran the last few hundred metres to encourage them across the finish line to encourage them to do their best,” he said.

Frozen yoghurt is on sale from $1.50 to $3.60 a serve.