Frosty start, but warmer mornings ahead

If you want to find some cold weather, Stanthorpe will do the trick.

BRISBANE'S south is shivering through a frosty start to the morning with apparent temperatures below 0C.

Suburbs south of the river, including Archerfield, were sitting at 2C at 6.30am, but the Bureau of Meteorology said the actual temperature felt more like -1.6C.

On the southern Gold Coast, Coolangatta recorded 3.9C at 5.30am, where it felt like 1C.

It the coldest morning the area has seen for awhile.

Brisbane's city centre woke to 7C while in the west Amberley recorded -0.9C.

Beaudesert woke to a mere 0.9C at 5.30am while on the Sunshine Coast temperatures dropped as low as 4.9C this morning with an apparent temperature of 2.9C.

Inland at Roma, the Bureau of Meteorology reported apparent temperatures of -4.3C with a real temperature of -0.3C at 6.30am.

Applethorpe was sitting on a freezing -2.9C around the same time.

Thankfully most of the region will thaw into a warm and sunny day with tops of 24C forecast for Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The Sunshine Coast is expected to reach 23C while Toowoomba has a predicted top of 21C and Ipswich 26C.

Tomorrow the BOM is forecasting a warmer start around the region and the possibility of light rain in the late morning or early afternoon.